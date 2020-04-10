Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simon Ammann has announced his intention to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Swiss won individual gold medals on both the normal hill and large hill at the Salt Lake City 2002 Games.

He repeated the achievement eight years later at Vancouver 2010.

Ammann, who will be 39 when the next Winter Olympics are due to be held, confirmed his ambition to compete in China in a statement released by the Swiss Ski Federation.

"I plan to continue for two more years," Ammann said.

"My focus is on the next two major events, the World Cup in Oberstdorf in 2021 and especially the Winter Olympic Games in 2022."

Ammann's best result in last season's International Ski Federation World Cup was 16th, while his last podium on the World Cup circuit came in 2018.

Simon Ammann won two gold medals at Vancouver 2010 ©Getty Images

"The way I contested the past winter brought me closer to the ambition to continue than to the idea of resigning," Ammann explained.

"I wanted to jump a lot more in the front ranks on various jumps throughout the winter, but unfortunately I didn't succeed.

"The learning effects from last winter still give me a lot of confidence on the way.

"With the Olympic Games in mind - the biggest goal of an athlete - I feel the strength to tackle the daily tasks of a top athlete again with a lot of momentum and I am convinced that I will achieve top results again."

Ammann's four individual Olympic gold medals are the most achieved by any ski jumper.

Switzerland have only ever won one other Olympic medal in ski jumping.

Should Ammann compete in Beijing, it will be his sixth Olympic appearance.