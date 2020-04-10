The UEFA Foundation for Children has pledged to support the Common Goal charitable project's COVID-19 response fund to help the world’s poorest communities cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund was established by Common Goal, a group of 150 players, managers and leaders who are donating one per cent of their annual earnings from football to charities working with some of the world’s most vulnerable children, this week.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, a member of Common Goal, said the European body's Foundation for Children had decided to join the initiative "to allow football to play a role of social responsibility".

"In these difficult times which affect many countries and especially the most fragile populations, it is important to coordinate and organise responses adapted to each situation," Čeferin added.

Manchester United's Juan Mata welcomed the support of the UEFA foundation ©Getty Images

Manchester United star Juan Mata, the first footballer to join the Common Goal group, said the backing of the foundation was a "really positive step" for the response fund.

"To overcome the coronavirus and the other challenges facing humanity, we need to coordinate individual efforts and work together as a team," Mata said.

"I am urging not only my Common Goal teammates, but also all other players and football leaders from around the world to untie and help tackle this crisis, and at the same time, use this as a catalyst to play a key role in tackling the other challenges humanity is facing."

According to latest figures, the coronavirus has infected over 1.6 million people and killed more than 100,000 worldwide.

The pandemic has forced a near total shut down of sport and UEFA is among the organisations to have postponed major events, including its flagship European Championships, by a year.

The World Health Organization warned last month that Europe had become the epicentre of the pandemic, which originated in China.