The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has confirmed there are "no plans" to move next year's Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from its planned October slot.

Copenhagen in Denmark is due to stage the Championships from October 18 to 24, just over two months after the conclusion of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020, pushed back until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, has been rearranged for July 23 to August 8.

A number of International Federations have been forced to reschedule their major events to avoid a clash with the new Olympic dates.

The FIG is not planning to reschedule its Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, held every year except for Olympic years, owing to the amount of time between the end of Tokyo 2020 and the start date of the event.

The FIG said its 2021 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, scheduled for November 11 to 14, will not need to be moved.

Dozens of gymnastics events have been postponed or cancelled in response to growing international concern over the COVID-19 virus, which has infected over 1.6 million people and killed more than 100,000 worldwide.

Among them are the 2020 Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Geneva, the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku and the first FIG Parkour World Championships in Hiroshima.

"The FIG is in touch with the organising member federations to find new possible dates to hold these events in 2021," the FIG said in a statement.