The Cyclists’ Alliance Rider Council has published an open letter to the International Cycling Union (UCI) calling for the governing body to engage with the group over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on women’s professional cycling.

The body, which was formed in 2017, features former professional cyclist Iris Slappendel as executive director.

Two-time Australian road race champion Gracie Elvin and South Africa’s Ashleigh Moolman Pasio are among the Board members, with the latter the rider representative.

Moolman-Pasio is joined on the Rider Council by Olympic gold medallist and multiple World Championship gold medallist Marianne Vos, who also serves on the UCI Athletes’ Commission as road representative.

Five-time world champion Ellen van Dijk of The Netherlands, France’s Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Australia’s Amanda Spratt, Luxembourg’s Christine Majerus, Canada’s Leah Kirchmann and Ariane Luthi of Switzerland are also on the Council.

The open letter expresses concern that women’s cycling “does not have adequate representation” regarding the ongoing discussions over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a global health crisis affecting all sectors as well as everyday life for millions of people.

“These are unprecedented times and our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and are struggling with illness or with any adverse economic impact.

“We, as representatives of the women’s peloton, elected by our peers to represent them at The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA), are also concerned about the impact upon women’s professional cycling.

“We are even more concerned that we do not have adequate representation from the women’s side in the ongoing discussions concerning this pandemic and the challenges it brings.

“We note the recent statement issued by the UCI (on April 15) did not include the details of the approach for the women's race calendar, nor did it detail who was being consulted in order to make these decisions.

“This indicates discussions are still ongoing.”

The UCI statement had outlined that the Tour de France would take place from August 29 to September 20 to support teams to have “unparalleled visibility”, amid concerns cancellation of the race could impact their future.

It was also confirmed that the Giro d’Italia will take place after the UCI Worlds and will be followed by the Vuelta a España.

Milano-Sanremo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia will also be held this season, according to the UCI.

The governing body added that it was in “close collaboration with different parties” with the aim of announcing a revised version of the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar on May 15.

The Cyclists’ Alliance Rider Council - which is not recognised as a union by the UCI - has called for the governing body to engage with them on working on strategies to sustain and improve women’s cycling.

The rider’s council have taken the decision to formally approach @UCI_cycling today to request better representation in these ongoing discussions, ahead of the women’s race calendar announcement on 15 May. — The Cyclists' Alliance (@Cyclists_All) April 17, 2020

“The Cyclists’ Alliance was founded 2.5 years ago, supported by the women’s peloton, to represent our interests and it is more important than ever that the TCA - along with other stakeholders within the sport - are actively engaged by the UCI to fully represent women's cycling and ensure the impact on riders is at the forefront of any decisions," the open letter said.

“As a result, we are writing to you today, to request you engage with us as riders, through the TCA - so that together we can formulate strategies to sustain and improve women's cycling.

“We believe the TCA can add value to any discussions as we all look to the UCI for leadership, support for women's teams and our involvement in decision making.

“We, as riders, are committed to work with our growing sport and the governing body in a constructive and transparent manner.

“We want to be represented by an organisation that we trust, is committed, understands us and has been of enormous value to many of us so far.

“Therefore, we call for recognition of the women’s peloton by engaging with the TCA.”

Currently 11 of the UCI Women’s WorldTour races have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Giro Rosa.

Major one-day races and the Women’s Tour in Britain are among the events to have been impacted.

The next event on the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar is currently the Vårgårda West Sweden time trial and road race events, which are scheduled for August 8 and 9.