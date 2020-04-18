Hong Kong karate star released from hospital after month having contracted coronavirus preparing for Tokyo 2020 in France

Hong Kong karate athlete Tsang Yee-ting has finally recovered nearly a month after she tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a training camp in France.

The 27-year-old was discharged from hospital after testing negative on Thursday, and admitted that she felt "drained" by the ordeal in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

Tsang also spoke of what she planned to do when she was discharged, "I will go home to take a shower and then order a burger to fill me up and I will go running the next day."

Tsang and her teammates were in France as part of preparations for the now-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics which have been moved to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Plans were to stay in France for training until May, but the rapid spread of the virus cut her camp short, forcing her to return to Hong Kong early.

Tsang's teammate Lee Chun-ho also tested positive two days before her on March 18 and after she tested positive on March 20, they were joined by Chau Ka-him and French coach Rida Bel-Lahsen who also had the virus.





She spent 12 days at the Prince of Wales Hospital and received treatment for a further 17 days at the Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital.

Tsang added, "Being an athlete myself, I never give up easily on anything.

"I think there is always hope, and one day I can win the battle.

"These days mean a lot to me, and will always be an important page in my life."

Sport has been affected personally by the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 157,000 people worldwide.

International Canoe Federation (ICF) President José Perurena López tested positive for the virus over three weeks ago and the All Japan Judo Federation currently has nine members of staff test positive.

Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz died last month at the age of 76 after contracting the disease.