Tennis South Africa (TSA) has announced the conduct of its President Gavin Crookes and board member Muditambi Ravele will be reviewed amid the ongoing dispute over nominations for the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Presidency.

Controversy has surrounded the nominations process for the SASCOC Presidential election, with Ravele among the candidates to allege that they were blocked from standing.

The official has claimed she was blocked from standing by Crookes and Barry Hendricks.

Hendricks was suspended as Acting SASCOC President last week by the organisation’s Board, with arbitration proceedings now being conducted.

TSA has confirmed a separate investigation has been set up to examine the conduct of Crookes and Ravele, following a recommendation from the governing body’s Risk, Social and Ethics Committee.

Both officials will step down from their roles while a special independent sub-committee reviews their conduct.

"TSA is bound - under its Memorandum of Incorporation and the Companies Act of the Republic of South Africa - to review the conduct of its board members, when such matters arise," TSA said.

"The TSA review will be separate to the proposed SASCOC arbitration on the matter, as the TSA review is specifically focused on the two board members fiduciary duties and obligations to TSA, as well as to the board of TSA.

"This process has now commenced and both Mr Crookes and Ms. Ravele have taken a voluntary leave of absence from their TSA board responsibilities, for the duration of this process.

"At this stage, TSA cannot provide a timeframe for how long the process will take, but the intention is to balance urgency with ensuring the review is well-considered, comprehensive and fair to all parties involved."

The TSA decision is the latest twist in the SASCOC saga to find a replacement for Gideon Sam, who stepped down as the organisation’s President at the end of 2020 having reached the age limit of 70.

Hendricks had hit out at the SASCOC Board earlier this week after eight of its nine members reportedly voted in favour of suspending him as Acting President, with the official declaring the decision "unconstitutional".

Hendricks has called for the resignation of the SASCOC Board.

The conduct of Gavin Crookes and Muditambi Ravele will be reviewed by Tennis South Africa ©Tennis South Africa

He is one of several candidates for the SASCOC Presidency, with Alan Fritz, Kaya Majeke and Winston Meyer also listed as candidates last month.

Athletics South Africa President Aleck Skhosana, Free State Rugby President Jerry Segwaba and Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane were not included.

Skhosana and Segwaba both vowed to challenge their disqualification from the process.

The three candidates had reportedly failed to submit all required documentation.

Ravele also lodged a challenge, which ultimately led to Hendricks' suspension.

The decision has seen second vice-president Skhosana elevated into the role as Acting SASCOC President.

This is despite Skhosana taking action against SASCOC over his blocked candidacy for the full-time role.

The SASCOC Annual General Meeting was originally scheduled to take place on March 28, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.