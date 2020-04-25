USA Gymnastics has reportedly apologised to parties involved in a case involving coach Maggie Haney, after an error meant the organisation gave the wrong date for a panel ruling in an abuse case to be announced.

According to the Orange County Register, USA Gymnastics officials had informed parties involved in the case that a ruling would be issued on April 22.

USA Gymnastics general counsel Mark Busby has reportedly apologised, saying that a decision had been due to be announced on April 29, but a calendar error had led to the wrong date being provided.

"They apologised," said Russell Prince, an attorney for Haney, according to the Orange County Register.

"It was a misread calendar issue."

Haney was suspended by USA Gymnastics in February amid allegations made last year of emotional and verbal abuse of athletes.

The coach has been accused of pressuring athletes to compete while injured.

Haney, who coached 2016 Olympic team gold medallist Laurie Hernandez, has been accused of persistent verbal and emotional abuse.

She allegedly screamed, threatened, bullied and harassed American gymnasts.

Both Hernandez and Riley McCusker, a member of the 2018 squad which earned World Championship gold, have reportedly testified against their former coach.

Haney has been defended by several National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I gymnasts and former US national team coaches.

Laurie Hernandez has testified against her former coach ©Getty Images

"USA Gymnastics does not determine when a hearing panel will render a decision," USA Gymnastics told the Orange County Register.

"We understand that the panel is continuing to deliberate in order to ensure that their decision is thorough and inclusive of the thoughts of all panel members."

The error has led to further criticism of USA Gymnastics, with the organisation already having been heavily condemned for its handling of abuse scandals.

USA Gymnastics is facing the threat of bankruptcy due to the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

USA Gymnastics has offered $215 million (£165 million/€194 million) to survivors, but they must either accept the offer as a group or continue pursuing their lawsuits.

Should the survivors vote to accept the settlement, offered by USA Gymnastics as part of a plan for the organisation to emerge from bankruptcy, the body's former President Steve Penny, former coaches Martha and Béla Károlyi and other US Olympic officials would be released from liability.

More than 350 women are thought to have been abused by Nassar, given an effective life sentence by a Michigan court in 2018 for sexually abusing dozens of young female gymnasts and who is also serving a 60-year jail term for a federal child pornography conviction.