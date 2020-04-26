International Surfing Association (ISA) is offering online judging and officiating courses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body said the courses are open to surfers, fans, future judges and people with an interest in competitive surfing.

It is claimed that the course offers the most comprehensive educational programme for judging, as well as the development and certification of quality surfing judges.

The ISA said the course will provide participants with resources to become a judge or ensure competitors, coaches and parents are better informed.

During the pandemic, the ISA is offering a discounted registration fee of $60 (£48/€55) for the course, which will provide access to a live stream.

The ISA said the course will help future judges or allow for better-informed competitors, coaches and parents ©Getty Images

An additional fee will be required for ISA certification and judging course materials, as well as a competency check.

It will cost $120 (£97/€110) overall to participate and become ISA certified.

The latest online ISA Judging Course was hosted by Surf Education Academy, with ISA technical director Erik Krammer serving as the presenter.

Krammer will be the technical director for surfing competition at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has more than 25 years of surf judging experience.

He has worked at events ranging from the World Championship Tour to local community competitions.

Upcoming courses will take place on April 30 and May 3 for participants in Israel, while and England course will take place on May 13 and 14.

The ISA added that a Latin American course, which will be held in Spanish, is due to take place within the first 10 days of May.

A European course will be decided in the coming days.