Hungary's Adam Blazsovics has topped an all-time prize money list revealed by the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ).

The leaderboard features athletes who have bagged cash at FITEQ events in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Blazsovics, the reigning world champion in singles and doubles, heads the 20 names listed with a prize money haul of $34,675 (£27,900/€32,000).

His compatriot Csaba Banyik is second on $30,275 (£24,400/€27,900) and Serbia's Bogdan Marojevic is third on $23,450 (£18,900/€21,600).

The list is mixed-gender, with three female players featuring inside the top 20.

Teqball now plans to publish monthly prize money rankings ©Getty Images

Brazil's Natalia Guitler is sixth, Hungary's Zsanett Janicsek is 12th and Serbia's Maya Umicevic is 19th, with FITEQ saying their inclusion is a sign of their commitment to gender equality.

FITEQ now plans to publish monthly prize money updates, concurrently with the FITEQ world rankings.

Prize money at teqball tournaments is set to rise, with the $150,000 (£121,000/€138,000) purse at the 2019 World Championships a 50 per cent increase on the 2018 edition.

The full prize money list can be read here.