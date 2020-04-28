The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has said it will freeze the 3x3 rankings in all categories due to the suspension of play caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FIBA competitions have been suspended since March 13 due to the crisis, which has led to more than 3.08 million confirmed cases worldwide and resulted in the deaths of more than 212,000 people.

The rankings are based on the best nine performances of players in the past 12 months.

April traditionally starts the 3x3 basketball season, and the rankings will reflect that, having been frozen as of April 1 until the suspension of play is lifted by FIBA.

.@FIBA has announced today that it will freeze the @FIBA3x3 Individual World, Team and Federation Rankings in all categories.https://t.co/fi9ixfUphL — FIBA media (@FIBA_media) April 27, 2020

There will also be an extension of the life span of points, but it will not exceed October 1, 2021.

Under normal circumstances, April 2020 would see the end of counting for the results from April 2019, but due to no play resuming, points will not be wiped until a later date.

The athletes on the FIBA Players' Commission have given their support and will continue to liaise with FIBA, it is claimed.

Federations and teams receive access to the professional circuit through the FIBA 3x3 rankings.

At the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year, 3x3 basketball will make its debut on the sports programme.