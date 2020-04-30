UK Athletics has confirmed it has given UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) a full version of the 2015 review of American coach Alberto Salazar and the Nike Oregon Project.

UKAD requested to see the review in March, following the publication of an independent report on UK Athletics' relationship with the disgraced Salazar, conducted by leading sports law barrister John Mehrzad.

The report included a summary of a review carried out by the UK Athletics Performance Oversight Committee in 2015, which found the organisation had "no reason to be concerned" about the connection between their athletes and coaches and Salazar.

UKAD responded to the report by requesting to see the 2015 review in full, claiming it had repeatedly done so.

After UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates claimed there were "definitely plans" to give the review to UKAD, the governing body has now confirmed it has passed it on.

There were claims UK Athletics did not give the review to UKAD in order to protect the medical data of Sir Mo Farah ©Getty Images

"We remain fully committed to protecting the integrity of the sport and the pursuit of clean athletics," a UK Athletics spokesperson said, as reported by BBC Sport.

"We can confirm that the 2015 report has been provided to UKAD.

"We will continue to assist UKAD with any further queries."

Coates had rejected claims the review had not been handed over in order to protect the medical data of multiple world and Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.

Britain's Sir Mo worked with Salazar, currently serving a four-year doping ban, and the now-defunct Nike Oregon Project.

Under Salazar, Sir Mo won the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro, respectively.