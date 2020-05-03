Pakistan Taekwondo Federation to hold first ever online Championship

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has announced plans to hold its first ever online Championship later this month.

The Pakistan Open Poomsae Championship will take place from May 15 to 20 by video link, as reported by The News International.

"In this difficult time when COVID-19 has unsettled the whole socio-economic life of the world we have some categories in which we can hold online events and one such we are going to hold," said PTF President Col Wasim Ahmed.

The Championships will be open to all age groups, from those aged eight up to competitors aged 50.

Registration will open on May 11 and it is hoped 1200 athletes from across Pakistan will participate.

“While staying at home, these players will be asked to perform different routines," said Ahmed.

"A jury of experts headed by Mr Han, an expert coach from Korea, and other national coaches will watch every individual before awarding them positions in each category."

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Wasim Ahmed, pictured above making a speech, said he hoped the new online event would help support athletes during "testing times" ©Pakistan Taekwondo Federation

Results will be uploaded to the PTF's website, with all participants awarded a certificate.

Top position holders will also receive medals and cash prizes.

“The PTF marketing team is working to lure sponsorships for the event," said Ahmed.

"Hopefully we will be in a position to get reasonable sponsorships to generate activities during the period of isolation.

"The very important reason to hold such an event is to support deserving athletes who look to the federation in such testing times."

The Moroccan Royal Taekwondo Federation is also holding a virtual national Championship of Poomsae, which is taking place from May 1 to 16.