Olympic silver medallist Wang Ki-chun has been arrested in South Korea on a charge of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

The Daegu District Police Agency confirmed the arrest of Wang, after police investigated a complaint made against the former judoka in March.

Police are expected to send the case to the prosecutor next week, after completing a further investigation, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"A warrant has been issued in accordance with due process, and it is difficult to explain the details due to the investigation," the Daegu District Police Agency said.

Wang was previously arrested back in 2009 following an incident at a nightclub.

He had reportedly slapped a woman after an altercation, which was investigated by police.

No charges were pressed after a settlement was reached in the case.

Wang was also held in a military detention for eight days after using his mobile phone during compulsory training in 2014.

Wang Ki-Chun, left, won a silver medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Wang was one of four South Korean judokas to secure medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

He won silver in the men’s 73-kilogram competition despite suffering a fractured ribcage in the quarter-finals of the event.

Wang, now 31, earned world titles in the weight division in 2007 and 2009, as well as securing bronze in 2010.

The two-time Asian champion reached the bronze-medal contest at London 2012, but missed out on a podium place after losing the bout.

Since retiring Wang has reportedly opened a judo hall in Daegu, as well as working as a sport leader and YouTuber.