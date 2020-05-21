Retired Colombian cyclist Jarlinson Pantano has been handed a four-year ban following a positive doping test for erythropoietin (EPO).

Pantano provided a positive sample for the banned blood booster in an out-of-competition test on February 26 last year.

The test was claimed to have been planned and carried out by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF).

Pantano was suspended by Trek-Segafredo following the offence, and the 31-year-old announced in June that he had retired from the sport.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has now confirmed Pantano has been given a four-year ban for the offence.

"The UCI announces that the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal has rendered its decision in the case involving Mr Jarlinson Pantano Gómez," a UCI statement read.

"The Tribunal found the rider guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (presence of recombinant erythropoietin) and imposed a four-year period of ineligibility on the rider."

Jarlinson Pantano retired from the sport in June last year following his positive test ©Getty Images

Pantano's ban will expire on April 13 in 2023, with the sanction back-dated to the start of his suspension.

The Colombian had initially claimed he was innocent and last raced at the Volta a Catalunya in March last year, where he pulled out after the opening stage.

Pantano won the king of the mountains classification at the 2014 edition of the Tour de France, while he won the 15th stage of the Grand Tour in 2016.

He competed for Colombia in the men's road race at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Pantano won a stage of the Volta a Catalunya in 2018.