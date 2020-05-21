The R&A has set-up a £7 million ($8.6 million/€7.8 million) funding package to help the sport deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Named the R&A COVID-19 Support Fund, it is largely aimed at national associations within Britain and Ireland.

Many courses around the United Kingdom and Ireland have temporarily closed their facilities with many facing financial difficulty.

It is hoped the fund will help those clubs in peril and provide money for the future too.

"The pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on golf and many clubs are facing dire financial situations through no fault of their own," said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A.

"Golf is in our DNA and we want to see the sport continue to thrive from grassroots right through to the top level on the professional tours.

The R&A today launched a £7 million funding package, The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund, to help golf deal with the impact of the pandemic ⛳️ Read more here 👉 https://t.co/4Hhh7N6tOJ pic.twitter.com/KBqoBPM78A — The R&A (@RandA) May 18, 2020

"We have a responsibility to do what we can to help in such a crisis.

"The R&A COVID-19 Support Fund will enable national associations and other key bodies to provide support to some of their members.

"We know that many challenges lie ahead but club golf is the bedrock of our sport and hopefully this fund will help to begin the process of recovery."

The R&A has reinvested money made from The Open Championship, one of golf's majors, to help those associations.

The 2020 edition of the event, sometimes called the British Open, was due to take place at the Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich in England in July, but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

It was confirmed that the event would not be re-arranged.

Professional golf is set to start again in the United States next month, with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth on June 11.