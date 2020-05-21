World Sailing has cancelled its inaugural Offshore World Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Competition was due to be held alongside the Middle Sea Race in Valletta in Malta from October 17 to 20.

Uncertainty created by the pandemic has forced the postponement of the one-design L30 charter boat production and distribution across Europe, and has also disrupted the ability of member national authorities to run qualification events.

Subsequently, World Sailing's Board of Directors decided it was "prudent and fairer" to cancel the 2020 edition of the World Championship and hold it in 2021 instead.

The Offshire World Championship was due to be held alongside the Middle Sea Race in Valletta in Malta ©Wikipedia

Preparations are continuing for the Middle Sea Race, however, with organisers monitoring developments with the pandemic and following guidance from the World Health Organization and Maltese Government.

Offshore racing is due to debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Numerous World Sailing events have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis, which has forced both postponements and cancellations of several events across sport.

More than 5.1 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

More than 330,000 deaths have been reported to date.