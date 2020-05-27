Thailand boxer Chatchai-decha Butdee has revealed he is targeting a podium place at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 35-year-old had been planning to retire after the Games this year, but will continue to compete for another year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the rescheduling of Tokyo 2020 to between July 23 and August 8, 2021.

Having qualified for Tokyo 2020 at the Asian and Oceanian Olympic boxing qualifying event in Amman in March, Butdee is set to appear at his third Games.

"I am proud that I could qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the Asian and Oceanian Olympic boxing qualifying event," he said.

"This Olympic Games will be my third one after London and Rio de Janeiro, therefore I know the environment of the Olympics and I am sure I can handle the pressure."

Butdee revealed he hoped to claim an Olympic medal next year.

Chatchai-decha Butdee earned gold at the Asian Boxing Championships in 2015 ©ASBC

"I did not get any medals in my previous two Olympic Games and my target is clear to get a podium place in Tokyo," he said.

"All of my rivals are talented and well-experienced in my strong weight class.

"Many of them are also fast – therefore I had a tough job at the qualifying event."

Butdee, who currently competes in the featherweight division, earned a bronze medal in the flyweight contest at the 2013 World Boxing Championships in Almaty.

He earned bantamweight gold at the 2015 Asian Championships in Bangkok, having also triumphed four times at the Southeast Asia Games.

This included a podium-topping performance in The Philippines last year.