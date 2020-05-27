World Archery Lockdown Knockout to return next month for recurve archers

World Archery's remote knockout tournament is set to return next month with eight recurve archers.

As with the majority of sports, archery has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown Knockout was launched earlier this month to fill this gap, with eight compound archers virtually competing against each other.

Sara López of Colombia was the victor, triumphing against Anders Faugstad of Norway.

The contest generated more than 4.5 million impressions on social media and was featured on national television news in countries such as Colombia, The Netherlands and Japan.

#LockdownKnockout champion @saralopezb24 will donate her 1000 CHF prize to charities fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Colombia! 👏🇨🇴🏹#archery pic.twitter.com/hj4IU1oOYD — World Archery (@worldarchery) May 17, 2020

A recurve event has now been announced, with the qualification period due to take place on June 5 to 8 and matches following on June 13 to 21.

As with the compound event, four male archers will occupy one side of the bracket, with four female athletes taking part in the other.

The gold medal match is set to be between the winners of each bracket.

The ultimate victor will earn CHF1,000 (£830/$1,000/€950), while second place will be given CHF500 (£420/$510/€480).