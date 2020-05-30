Southeast Asian Games taekwondo medallist Pauline Lopez has launched a project to help girls from vulnerable communities in the Philippines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez won gold at the 2019 edition of the Southeast Asian Games, triumphing on home soil in the women's -57kg category.

The 23-year-old has teamed up with fellow Southeast Asian Games gold medallist, Joan Orbon, a karate athlete and Fundlife International, a Filipino based charity that helps children reach their potential, as part of the project.

The charity has been providing goods to families who have been forced to quarantine by the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by The Philippine Star.

This Sunday I will be partnering with @_GirlsGotThis and giving a live Taekwondo session! No experience needed & for a good cause at 11am PH time. We will use the power of sport to raise awareness for the most vulnerable girls in the Philippines. Let’s all #standwithgirls ! pic.twitter.com/Ig6tkPJpu3 — Pauline Lopez (@pauweenie) May 29, 2020

"As we all come to terms with the reality of COVID-19 and staying at home to save lives, I am choosing to stand with all girls who are not lucky enough to have food security, a safe shelter that is free from abuse and violence and who are unable to access education," Lopez said.

"I am using my platform #StandWithGirls and raise awareness for all girls who are living in poverty and/or are at risk of violence in the place where they should feel the safest — their homes."

As part of her efforts to raise awareness of girls who are living in vulnerable communities, Lopez is tomorrow holding an online taekwondo session in partnership with #StandWithGirls.

There have been more than 17,200 reported cases of coronavirus in the Philippines, with 950 deaths.

Filipino news website Rappler reported today that the country's President Rodrigo Duerte was seeking to extend special powers to help the country deal with the pandemic by 90 days through to September.

Under these powers, Duerte would be able to cancel events and activities and divert their funds towards measures to contain coronavirus, take over private medical facilities and public transport and use Government funds to help families on low incomes.