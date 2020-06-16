The Baseball Federation of Asia has announced new dates for the 13th edition of the Under-18 Asian Championship, which is set to be held in Kaohsiung in Taiwan.

Originally scheduled for September, the Championship is now planned for over the Christmas period from December 20 to 26 this year.

The eight-team tournament, originally postponed because of COVID-19, will serve as a qualifier for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Under-18 Baseball World Cup in 2021.

South Korea are the reigning champions in Asia having defeated Chinese Taipei in the 2018 final.

However, Chinese Taipei won the 2019 Under-18 Baseball World Cup in Gijang in South Korea, with the hosts finishing third.

Chinese Taipei are the reigning world champions ©WBSC

The countries due to compete at the Asian Championship are Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, China, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Philippines and Sri Lanka.

The eight teams will be split into two groups with the top two in each moving on to the super round, which will determine the medal matches which are scheduled to take place on December 26.

Three nations will qualify for the World Cup with Japan, South Korea and Chinese Taipei, who are ranked first, second and fourth in the world respectively, expected to take the slots.

The United States will host the WBSC 2021 Under-18 Baseball World Cup in Sarasota and Bradenton in Florida, with the event scheduled for September.