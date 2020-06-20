The 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup could be postponed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) prepares revised calendars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled to be held in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7 of next year, the one-day international competition could be moved to facilitate the men's Twenty20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is due to take place in October and November this year, but the tournament is expected to be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC has said it will not put two events head-to-head and will aim to keep competitions separate, raising the possibility that the women's event will have to be shifted from its planned slot.

"It depends on what happens to the men's T20 World Cup - that could have an impact on the women's World Cup," Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry said.

"If that tournament is postponed to next year, it's pretty hard to think two world events are feasible to run at about the same time.

"I would imagine these events can't be played concurrently.

"It's really hard to have a gut feel of where things might go, in the scheme of things a World Cup seems a bit irrelevant given everything else that has gone on."

The ICC Board has deferred a decision on the status of the two World Cups until next month, with Cricket Australia among those keen for a call to be made.