Long-distance competition that had to be cancelled in the first of the three International Orienteering Federation (IOF) World Cup events next year will be restored in the two later meetings.

Following this month’s IOF Council meeting it has been confirmed that the second and third World Cup rounds – at Idre Fjäll in Sweden from August 12 to 15 2021, and Cansiglio in Italy from September 30 to October 3 2021 – will contain traditional long distance and middle distance events.

Both legs will also contain a relay event.

"The World Cup 2021 is back to its expected format - three events with a total of nine races," said an IOF release.

"Six of the nine events are individual races while each of the three events also offers one relay each.

"World Cup 2020 was planned to be the first year under the management of the World Cup consortium, consisting of IOF and Verein Swiss Cup.

"The full Cup had to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus situation which of course was a major disappointment for athletes, teams, fans and organisers.

Next year's International Orienteering Federation World Cup competition will have its traditional blend of sprints and longer distance races ©IOF

"After this unexpected and disappointing pause, the new World Cup is now to take back the initiative to upgrade the World Cup status."

The opening World Cup event in Neuchâtel, from May 13 to 16, will double up as the European Orienteering Championships next year.

The rescheduling of the European Championships became necessary when Russia had to withdraw from hosting the event because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOF approached organisers in Switzerland with the request to modify the programme of the planned World Cup round, which was accepted.

Athletes in Neuchâtel will compete in a sprint, a sprint relay, and a knock-out sprint – which required cancellation of the long-distance competition initially planned.

The second round in Sweden was originally scheduled for June 2021, while the final round in Italy has been moved from 2020.

Most of the races will be broadcast live on orienteering.sport and on national television in several countries.

The Council also approved several other dates.

The European Trail Orienteering Championships due to have taken place this year in Finland are now scheduled for May 12 to 16 2021.

The European Orienteering Championships 2022 will be hosted in Estonia from August 3 to 7, 2022.