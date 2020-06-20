European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen, who suffered a stroke in March, has passed away at the age of 74.

Hansen, who was born on May 6 1946, is a stamp dealer by profession, and started his career in sports administration as a member of the Norwegian Athletics Federation Junior Committee, which he served on from 1968 to 1972.

The Norwegian was assistant meeting director of the Bislett Games from 1973 to 1984 before moving up to the role as meeting director of the iconic event, one which he held for 24 years.

Hansen was a member of the IAAF Grand Prix Commission from 1985 to 1998 and a member of the IAAF Golden League working group between 1997 and 2009.

He also served as President of EuroMeetings between 1998 and 2006.

A devastating day for athletics with the news that European Athletics President Svein Arne Hansen is no longer with us. A man full of integrity who has made a huge contribution to the sport & was so full of fun & life in March has now gone to his final resting place. RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/NAgKg6zl2d — Pierce O'Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) June 20, 2020

Hansen had a long association with the Norwegian Athletics Federation serving as vice-president from 2001 to 2003 before moving up to the role of President, which he held between 2003 and 2015.

Before being elected as President of European Athletics in 2015, when he succeeded Hansjorg Wirz, Hansen was the vice-president of the organisation between 2007 and 2011, a member of its Executive Board and the chairman of the European Athletics Development Committee during that period.

Dobromir Karamarinov served as Interim President of European Athletics following Hansen's hospitalisation on March 15, after he complained of issues with the left side of his body and trouble articulating.

Doctors determined he had suffered a stroke.

Meanwhile, European Athletics vice-president Libor Varhaník took over from Hansen as the chairman of the Board for the 2022 multi-sport European Championships in Munich, following Hansen's illness.

insidethegames has contacted European Athletics for a tribute to Hansen.

