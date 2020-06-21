Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) has backed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed this month between the International Esports Federation (IESF) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF).

The deal aims to promote healthy living among high school students who play esports games.

A new IESF initiative entitled Run to Play is part of the collaboration, and sees children rewarded with being allowed to play esports once they have run for one kilometre.

Whoever runs the fastest is allowed to play first.

MSSA says it is the oldest national federation for esports in the world after being formed in 1985, as well as the first national body to promote esports at school level.

Esports are growing in popularity across the world ©Getty Images

An official esports league for students began in 2010 and has since grown in popularity.

"The MoU signed by IESF and ISF is a clear indication that MSSA is on the correct path," said MSSA President Amanda Pakade.

"The MoU too shows that esports is well and truly, through IESF, being more-and-more accepted as a fully accredited sport."

All schools in South Africa will now be encouraged to become active participants in esports, MSSA said.

Other mind sport disciplines, such as board games, are also governed by the MSSA.