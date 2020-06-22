World Athletics has announced the appointment of Laurent Boquillet as head of global development.

The Frenchman, a former triathlete who won the European title in 1986, joins the governing body after a worldwide search was launched in January to fill the new position.

He will start work in Monaco in July after most recently serving as chief executive of the 2020 European Athletics Championships in Paris.

The event in the French capital was due to be held in August but was cancelled in April because of the coronavirus crisis, and Boquillet has now moved on.

World Athletics has introduced his role as part of a vision to "use the power and accessibility of athletics and our athletes to create a healthier and fitter world".

Boquillet has developed and delivered coaching and kids' programmes in a number of different countries across the world.

For the last five years he has chaired Entente Sarthe Athletisme - the largest athletics club in France with 2,500 members - while he has been an active volunteer in track and field for more than 20 years.

"Development underpins competition at every level of athletics," Boquillet said.

"This role is a fantastic opportunity for me to bring together my previous experiences from a number of different aspects of the sport to drive development with our member federations and the six area associations.

"The development needs of all the 214 members will be different and we need to respect that, but there is a single goal common to each member federation which is to grow the sport of athletics across the world.

"This new role excites and inspires me and I join World Athletics at a time when it is showing great leadership, innovation and drive and I am looking forward to being part of this."

Laurent Boquillet is a former director of the Diamond League meeting in Paris ©World Athletics

Boquillet has also worked as vice-president of event marketing for the French Track and Field Federation, where he chaired the Development Commission.

He is a former director of the Diamond League meeting in Paris.

"Laurent's experience, relationships and track record across many aspects of our sport made him a stand-out choice for this new role," said Helen Delany, World Athletics' director of international relations and development.

"Development right across our sport is an important priority.

"Our member federations, elite athletes and our elite competition rely on a strong base of coaches, technical officials and volunteers as well as clubs and school programme structures that create pathways from the playground to the podium.

"We are accelerating our efforts across all these areas over the next four years with the introduction of an e-learning platform for all skill-based and certification-based learning, including management and gender leadership programmes.

"We will also be introducing a kids athletics programme that can be tailored and adapted by our 214 member federations to support their goals, their national sport agendas and provide children around the world with the opportunity to participate in athletics.

"Laurent already has a full in-tray."