FIFA is set to decide whether Australia and New Zealand or Colombia will host the 2023 Women's World Cup at a Council meeting tomorrow.

The host had been due to be appointed at the FIFA Council meeting prior to the Congress in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, moved online and postponed until September 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead it will be decided during tomorrow's virtual Council meeting using an open voting process, with the results and votes by the members set to be made public.

Australia and New Zealand's joint bid is considered the red-hot favourite to be awarded the tournament, having achieved the highest score of 4.1 in the FIFA evaluation report published earlier this month.

"The Australia/New Zealand 2023 bid provides a variety of very good options in terms of sporting and general infrastructure," the report said.

"It would also appear to present the most commercially favourable proposition, taking into consideration the financial commitments made by the Governments of both countries towards the operational costs of the tournament."

The report acknowledged that a joint bid between two countries could be a "more complex undertaking", however.

If successful, the joint bid would result in the first cross-Confederation hosted World Cup and the first ever Women’s World Cup in the Asia-Pacific region.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have both been heavily involved in the bid race, with both leaders set appear in the final presentation to the FIFA Council tomorrow.

New Zealand President Johanna Wood and Football Federation Australia President Chris Nikou will feature in a final presentation to the FIFA Council ©Getty Images

New Zealand Football President and FIFA Council member Johanna Wood, Football Federation Australia President Chris Nikou, Australia captain Sam Kerr and New Zealand captain Ali Riley are also expected to feature in the virtual presentation.

Colombia is the only other contender following the recent withdrawals of Brazil and Japan from the race.

The country received a score of 2.8 in the evaluation report, which said that "a significant amount of investment and support from both local stakeholders and FIFA" would be necessary to improve the bid.

The South American Football Confederation and the Colombian Football Federation (CFC) later took issue with the evaluation report, accusing FIFA of making "erroneous and discriminatory conclusions."

Should the tournament be awarded to the two countries in Oceania, the opening game would take place in Auckland's 50,000-seat Eden Park, with Sydney's 70,000-capacity Stadium Australia set to host the final.

Bogotá's Estadio El Campín would host the final if Colombia's bid was successful.

The 2023 tournament is set to include 32 teams for the first time.

France staged the last edition in 2019, when the United States lifted the trophy for the fourth time.

Other items on the agenda for tomorrow's Council meeting include an update on FIFA's COVID-19 relief plan, amendments to the regulations for the football contest at next year's Olympics in Tokyo, and a discussion on the men's international match calendar.

The full agenda for the meeting can be read here.