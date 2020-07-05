World Archery has announced 35 athletes will receive grants from the COVID-19 fund set-up by the governing body and the Foundation for Global Sports Development.

A total of $190,000 (£152,000/€169,000) will be distributed to the international athletes after a further $40,000 (£32,000/€35,000) was made available due to the high number of applicants.

Athletes will receive between $1,500 (£1,200/€1,300) and $7,500 (£6,000/€6,600) with the funds aimed at financially assisting archers whose income has been lessened by the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 122 archers submitted applications, with 40 accepted for the second phase of assessment.

An evaluation process was completed by a selection committee with 35 athletes representing 19 countries ultimately selected to receive grants.

World Archery added that the final list includes two Para-archers, while 43 per cent of the funds are going to female athletes.

Applicants were required to have competed internationally in 2018 or 2019 and needed to prove they had lost significant income.

The applicants were also required to propose how the money would be spent while their recent results and the availability of alternative funding was taken into account.

Mike Schloesser is among the recipients of the grants ©Getty Images

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a wide-reaching economic impact,"said Tom Dielen, World Archery's secretary general.

"We are proud to have played a part in mitigating the financial loss of some of our international athletes, particularly those whose income is significantly damaged by the lack of available competitions."

Successful applicants include Audrey Adiceom, Steve Anderson, Rok Bizjak, Domagoj Buden, Chen Yi-Hsuan, Cassidy Cox, Rajat Chauhan, Sajeev De Silva, Crispin Duenas, Huang I-Jou, Khatuna Lorig, Andrea Marcos and Alexandra Mirca.

Funding will also be given to Tate Morgan, Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Sergio Pagni, Paige Pearce, Seb Peineau, Lasha Pkhakadze, Pierre Plihon, Sarah Prieels, Alexis Ruiz, Aman Saini and Mike Schloesser.

Ruman Shana, Matt Stutzman, Adam Taylor, Marcella Tonioli, Mario Vavro, Rick van der Ven, Maria Andrea Virgilio, Danelle Wentzel, Steve Wijler, Reo Wilde and Jack Williams complete the list of successful applicants.

"World Archery has integrity and important outreach to its athletes and their training needs," said Steven Ungerleider, the chairman of the Board at the Foundation for Global Sports Development.

"We are very pleased to support them with this fund."