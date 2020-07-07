Ukraine's judoka Daria Bilodid has said winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would be the realisation of her childhood dream, having recovered from the disappointment of the postponement of the Games.

At 19, Bilodid has already won two world titles and became the youngest ever judo world champion at the age of 17 in Baku in 2018.

Her impressive form made her one of the favourites for the Olympic title this year, but instead she was left saddened by the decision to move the Games to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Olympic Channel, she said: "When I found out this unpleasant news, I got really upset – I couldn't believe it and I didn't want to believe it.

"For me, it was a shock because I've been waiting for this year so much since I was a kid.

"I kept a picture in my head and when I found out, for me it was a big disappointment and for a couple of hours I was sobbing and just crying.

"It was very hard for me to come to terms with it.

"Then I had a couple of days to rethink and understand that I have got another year to prepare better, then I will do everything that is possible to win next year.

"Now, I try not to think too much about it and I'll continue to work towards my goal."

Teenager Daria Bilodid is a two-time world and European judo champion ©IJF

Bilodid also spoke of her ambitions for after sport, which includes a potential career in journalism.

"Since I was 10-years-old, I always imagined that I would be standing on the podium with an Olympic medal – it's my childhood dream." she said.

"I love winning too much so I think I'll never get bored.

"For me, winning is such a crazy, positive emotion – it's an unusual feeling when you realise that there's a meaning in your work, in all your hard training.

"When you step on the podium and get a medal, you have this sense of pride, pride for your hard work, pride for your country, these are some crazy emotions."

The teenager, who competes at under-48 kilograms, is aware that the only thing standing between her and an Olympic title is her mindset.

"At the Olympic Games, I will be my main rival – it will be hard from an emotional point of view," she added.

"So if I cope with my emotions, with my excitement, I think I can beat any opponent.

"The main thing for me would be to have a cool head, I hope to be calm and to fight at the Olympic Games like in every other competition."

Ukraine have won three Olympic medals in judo, but have yet to win a gold at the Games or any medal in the women's events.