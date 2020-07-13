World Para Powerlifting has praised the impact of its technical official hub after its launch in April.

The initiative is part of efforts to provide educational tools and professional development opportunities to the sport's officials.

Activities available through the hub include "Judge the Lift" which teaches a consistent interpretation of powerlifting rules.

A discussion forum is also available which is used for various questions.

"Learning is a lifelong process and it continues for a technical official after a course or between competitions," said Dillon Richardson, World Para Powerlifting's performance and development manager.

"The hub is helping the technical officials train and prepare for a competition like the athletes do."

During the coronavirus pandemic, the hub has played a key role in keeping officials active in the sport and promoting team-work.

The hub allows officials to gain a consistent interpretation of the rules ©Getty Images

World Para Powerlifting has also run its Online World Cup series during the outbreak.

"The technical official hub is not only an information and education database but a centre of professional effectiveness and development," said Russian technical official Ekaterina Lisova.

"Thanks to its creation the technical officials now can constantly improve their professional skills and knowledge even from their homes.

"A large variety of activities allow to study something new, to ask for advice, to express opinions on controversial issues, to share ideas and exchange experience.

"Finally, this is just a great opportunity for technical officials from the whole world to keep in touch together and feel like a part of the community that we call our World Para Powerlifting family."