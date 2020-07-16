The International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) has confirmed the cancellation of the KiteFoil World Series due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows China's announcement that it would not hold international sporting events this year, apart from Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic test events.

"Despite all efforts and the commitment of our event organisers, the development of the worldwide pandemic makes it impossible to organise a safe and fair World Series in 2020," an IKA statement read.

"China has announced over the weekend the cancellation of all international competitions (except the 2022 Winter Olympic Games test events).

"This includes golf, tennis, Formula 1 and also the IKA events planned later in the season.

"We are sure that all our venues in China will be back strong next year."

The IKA has been forced to cancel the World Series as the pandemic continues to impact events ©IKA

The World Series had been scheduled to begin at Traunsee in Austria during June, with the second event following at Gizzeria in Italy during July.

Both events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Series was then expected to head to China for the third leg, with Pingtan scheduled to host from September 14 to 20.

Cagliari in Italy was set to host the fourth event from October 7 to 11, before Zhuhai in China staged the final event on November 18.

Despite the cancellation of the World Series, the IKA is still hoping the coming months will see events held.

The IKA has said the Traunsee event is expected to be held in September at European level, with details to be announced shortly.

Sardinia will host back-to-back individual and team relay World Championships later this year, should international travel resume.