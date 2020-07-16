South Korea has delivered a donation of taewkondo equipment to Rwanda worth ₩25,000 (£16,500/$20,000/€18,000).

The delivery was arranged through the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the African nation.

Uniforms, chest guards, arm guards, chin guards, helmets, tables and mats were all part of the donation.

Rwanda Taekwondo Federation (RTF) secretary general Boniface Mbonigaba thanked the Koreans for their generosity.

"The materials will greatly help RTF member clubs," he said to The New Times.

South Korea works to spread taekwondo around the world in a bid to promote its culture ©Getty Images

"We highly appreciate the Korean Embassy for the continued strong partnership in the progress of taekwondo in Rwanda."

South Korea regularly donates taekwondo equipment around the world as part of the country's efforts to promote its culture.

"Taekwondo is one of the sports disciplines that work best in Rwanda, we are confident this new equipment will have a positive impact on the performance of clubs and national teams," said Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee President Valens Munyabagisha.