The World Triathlon Executive Board has confirmed the Triathlon World Championships will be scheduled for the 2020 calendar, despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting held via teleconference, the Executive Board gave the green light to hosting the Championships in 2020, alongside the World Under-23, World Junior and Paratriathlon World Championships.

Dates and venues for these events are set to be announced soon, World Triathlon added.

The Triathlon World Championships, as well as the under-23 and Junior categories, had been due to take place as part of the World Triathlon Series finale in Edmonton, but the event in the Canadian city was cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Triathlon does not hold a standalone World Championships to crown individual world champions in the sport.

World Triathlon has decided to cancel the Long Distance Duathlon World Championships in Zofingen in Switzerland for the calendar year.

Multisport World Cup events in Brasilia in Brazil and the Chinese cities of Chengdu, Weihai and Wenzhou have also been cancelled.

Asian Cup events in Lianyungang, Dexing and Shantou have also been axed.

The Paratriathlon World Championships was first set to be hosted in Milan in Italy in May before being moved to Montreal in Canada for June.

The Mixed Relay World Championships are still scheduled to go ahead in Hamburg in Germany on September 4 and 5.

All events in China have been cancelled following a ban on international events for the rest of the year, imposed by the Government amid fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Brazil, which has killed over 77,900 people, has forced organisers to not go ahead with the event in Brasilia.