American Alpine ski legend Bode Miller has announced plans to establish a winter sports school in partnership with the Institute for Civic Leadership (ICL) Academy.
The online learning programme is set to be designed for young ski racers, snowboarders and cross-country skiers.
Plans for an actual school have been in place for some time, with the online programme a stand-in until the coronavirus pandemic ends.
It will consist of video content, online workouts and webinars for local club coaches.
"This is a total game-changer," Miller told the Associated Press.
"Because this allows students to operate on their own schedule, get a first-class education, and still develop into whoever it is they are meant to be.
"We kind of address the things that I hated about the basic online curriculum, which was isolation, non-standard teacher, sort of the online triage version.
"Hopefully we’re opening more of a super high level private-school type education that’s COVID proof, and that allows for our kids to pursue whatever passion they have."
Around 100 students have reportedly expressed an interest in the programme, which is expected to cost around $13,000 (£10,300/€11,400), with financial aid available.
The 42-year-old Miller is a former Olympic and world champion.
He triumphed in the super combined event at Vancouver 2010, also taking silver and bronze in the super-G and downhill, respectively.
Miller earned two silver medals at Salt Lake City 2002, finishing second in the giant slalom and combined, before going on to claim super-G bronze at Sochi 2014.
He also won world titles in giant slalom and combined in 2003, adding world gold in the downhill and super-G disciplines in 2005.
The Alpine ski racer announced his retirement in 2017.