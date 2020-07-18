The World Karate Federation (WKF) has met to analyse advancements in officiating in the sport.

Those on the Commission, which met by videoconference on Thursday (July 16), were joined by WKF President Antonio Espinós and WKF Referee Commission chairman Javier Escalante from the worldwide body's headquarters in the Spanish capital Madrid.

"I am pleased to see the outstanding level of refereeing that we have at our events," said Espinós.

"However, we need to revamp the structures of the refereeing body of our organisation to adequate the judging to the continuous progress of our sport.

"The role of the Refereeing Commission is crucial in this regard.

WKF referees came together to discuss proposed changes to officiating by WKF ©Getty Images

"Now that we have more time to prepare for our Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, we need to make sure that the quality of our referees continues matching the long-established excellence of our sport."

The restructuring of the Referee Commission and the modifications in the evaluation system were top of the agenda, along with as the working conditions of the judges at the events, which were also assessed.

More video conferences will be set up and conducted by Escalante over the next few months, with the meetings aimed at giving referees the opportunity to share concerns and expectations with top WKF officials.

It will also look to produce a frame of reference for judges to provide feedback on their situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.