Canadian Paralympic cycling champion Tristen Chernove has set off on a 1,000-kilometre fundraising bike ride across the province of British Columbia today.

Setting off at dawn, Chernove aims to raise money for the Paralympic Foundation of Canada and provide more opportunities for Canadians with disabilities in sport.

His challenge starts in the town of Fernie in the east of the province and will end in Merritt.

Chernove aims to complete the largely off-road route, known as the BC Epic 1000, in three days.

The westbound record is three days, 15 hours and 33 minutes.

If Chernove completes the challenge, he will be the first para-cyclist to do so.

Following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Chernove wanted needed a new challenge.

Tristen Chernove was a three-time Paralympic medallist at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Further speaking to the Canadian Paralympic Committee website, he said: "I really wanted to do something where I could see how my sport efforts are about something more than just myself.

"I want to help organisations like the Paralympic Foundation of Canada provide opportunities for other athletes like the opportunity that has been provided to me.

"It's been so instrumental in the quality of life that I live and the happiness I get from being able to be involved in sport, so it just absolutely made sense to me to do anything I could to help create new avenues and support existing avenues for individuals who might not ordinarily see themselves being able to access an athletic lifestyle."

Over the past four years, Chernove has been one of the best in the world in the C2 category, having won a gold, silver and bronze medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics and to date capturing 13 world titles.

Those looking to donate to the cause can do so at this fundraising page.

The total distance of the route is an estimated 1,066km.