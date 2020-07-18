Indian Premier League could be held in UAE due to COVID-19 crisis

Organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are reportedly considering hosting this year's tournament in the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPL apex council discussed the situation regarding the lucrative competition, which has been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, during its latest meeting yesterday.

The Indian Express reported organisers are waiting for a decision from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its T20 World Cup in Australia, set to be moved from its October-November slot this year as a result of the global health crisis.

They will then approach the Indian Government to see whether it will be possible to hold the IPL in India, which is thought to be unlikely amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The 2020 IPL has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis ©Getty Images

The UAE has been put forward as a suitable alternative venue to hold the entire tournament, given there have been lases cases of the virus compared to India.

India has reported over one million COVID-19 cases, the third-highest in the world, and at least 26,000 deaths.

According to figures from John Hopkins University, the UAE has had more than 56,000 infections and 289 deaths from COVID-19.

The ICC is scheduled to meet on Monday (July 20), where the decision to postpone the T20 World Cup is expected to be announced.