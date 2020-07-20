The President of the Bolivian Football Federation Cesar Luis Salinas Sinka has died at the age of 58 due to complications caused by coronavirus.

A statement issued by the federation's press service read: "The vice-presidents and members of the Executive Committee of the Football Federation of Bolivia are sorry to announce the death of the head of our organisation, Cesar Luis Salinas Sinka."

Sinka, who has led the federation since 2018, was hospitalised with symptoms of the coronavirus last week and was connected to a ventilator on July 16, before passing away yesterday.

Sinka was a member of the Council of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) who said in tribute: "Mr César Luis Salinas Sinka was a man committed to sports and has left us a legacy of dedication and commitment to the development of Bolivian and South American football.

A CONMEBOL e a família do futebol sul-americano lamentam profundamente o falecimento do senhor César Salinas, presidente da Federação Boliviana de Futebol. Estendemos nossas mais profundas condolências à sua família, bem como aos amigos e companheiros na FBF. — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) July 19, 2020

"President Sinka has earned the respect and support of the leadership of his country and the South American continent showing an iron will in favour of the growth of our noble sport.

"The sadness of this event mourns all levels of this confederation."

CONMEBOL declared three days of mourning in memory of Sinka, which runs from today through until July 22.

Sinka's passing will be marked by a minute's silence ahead of all matches played by CONMEBOL member associations this week.