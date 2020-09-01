Los Angeles 2028 has unveiled a new logo for the Olympic and Paralympic Games featuring an “ever-changing A”, which organisers say will allow co-creation with members of the public able to design their own version.

The “A” is claimed to highlight the “infinite stories” of the host city and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Los Angeles 2028 say the logo is designed for the digital age, with the changing A enabling it to remain relevant during the eight-year build-up to the Games.

"The emblem is strong and bold and allows for endless storytelling opportunities," said Casey Wasserman, Los Angeles 2028 chairperson.

"It reflects the spirit of Los Angeles as ever-evolving and looking towards future.

"The L 2 and 8 creates a strong foundation and anchor the dynamic and ever-changing A.

"The emblem will inspire individuality and self-expression, as well as being an invitation to co-create with us.

"It will build upon a legacy and spirit of what came before us, while engaging a new generation of Olympic and Paralympic fans."

Los Angeles 2028 collaborated with Olympians, Paralympians, young athletes, artists, illustrators, entertainers and community leaders prior to launch, with each designing their own version of the "A".

Participants include athletes Adam Rippon, Aidan Kosaka, Alex Morgan, Allyson Felix, Chantal Navarro, Chloe Kim, Ezra Frech, Gabby Douglas, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jamahal Hill, Lex Gilette, Michael Johnson, Oz Sanchez, Scout Bassett and Simone Manuel.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, tattooist Dr. Woo, disability influencer Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Lilly Singh, chef Jorge “El Joy” Alvarez, actress Reece Witherspoon, Swipe Out Hunger founder Rachel Sumekh and artists Alex Israel, Steve Harrington and Chaz Bojórquez are among those to have produced versions of the "A".

Participants were chosen to reflect the diverse nature of Los Angeles, with each version aimed at telling the individuals own story about the host city.

"Los Angeles defies a singular identity and there’s not one way to represent LA," said Janet Evans, Los Angeles 2028 chief athlete officer and five-time Olympic medallist.

"Los Angeles is what it is because of the people and the Los Angeles 2028 Games should represent that.

"The best way to capture the energy of Los Angeles and the Games is through a collection of voices.

"Los Angeles is an infinite canvas to pursue your wildest dreams and in 2028, thousands of Paralympians and Olympians will come to Los Angeles to chase their dreams on the global stage."

Olympic champions Allyson Felix and Alex Morgan are among 26 individuals to create their own version ©Los Angeles 2028

Nine-time Olympic medallist Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track and field athlete at the Olympic Games, was among the creators.

The shape of her ‘A’ art was claimed to have been inspired by her love for movement and her Los Angeles roots.

"The culture of sports and excellence is something I grew up with in Los Angeles," Felix said.

"I grew up a Trojan fan, a Lakers fan, a Dodgers fan. I’ve been surrounded by excellence growing up here.

"People in Los Angeles are doing incredible things and it’s hard for that not to rub off.

"You want to be better when you’re here."

Tattooist Dr Woo and artist Steve Harrington have also produced designs ©Los Angeles 2028

Wasserman claimed the logo sought to combine the traditional static versions of previous Olympics and Paralympics with a modern twist to show the changing nature of Los Angeles and the eight-year path to the Games.

The public have been encouraged to create their own versions of the “A”, which Los Angeles 2028 say will allow them to share their own stories about the city and the Games.

"We love the opportunity to share incredible stories from the diverse nature of Los Angeles through their platform," Wasserman said.

"We want true individuality to make your own Olympic logo.

"You can buy different versions of the A or you can make your own.

"We want to have the possibility to be limitless in creation and ultimately engagement with fans and consumers.

"All the As are protected and registered.

"The ones we intend to use commercially we will protect from a copyright perspective.

"The days of command and control are over, the days of engagement and co-creation are upon us.

"That is going to require us and maybe the Olympic Movement to move a little out of our comfort zone.

"If we are going to commercially use an A, we have to be thoughtful and careful about it.

"That does not mean we have to control and protect all As shared around the world."