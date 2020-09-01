Dominican Republic Lacrosse has become the 67th member of World Lacrosse.

The national body has been formally welcomed to the global one following a vote of World Lacrosse's existing membership, which was recommended to approve the motion by the World Lacrosse Board of Directors and Development Committee.

It is the 18th member from the Americas, following Panama which joined earlier this year.

Dominican Republic Lacrosse President Shania Roehrich said the organisation was "an opportunity" and hoped it could "give the same excitement I had when I started playing at age 8 to all the boys and girls in the Dominican Republic".

Roehrich added: "I can’t wait to one day see Dominican Republic represented and competing at the highest levels of the sport.

"It’s a long road ahead, but we are up for the challenge."

Limerick in Ireland was due to host the 2020 World Lacrosse General Assembly, but could not because of the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

World Lacrosse is a Global Association of International Sports Federations member.

Rick Mercurio, who chairs the World Lacrosse Development Committee, said the International Federation was "extremely excited to welcome the Dominican Republic as the 67th member of World Lacrosse" and looked forward to witnessing "continued progress and growth of lacrosse in the Dominican Republic."

Lacrosse is on the programme for the World Games in Birmingham in Alabama in 2022.