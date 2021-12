Decision on Beijing 2022 spectators expected soon as organisers adapt to COVID-19 situation

A decision on spectator capacity at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is expected to be made in the coming weeks, with attendances to be dependent on the COVID-19 situation.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Beijing 2022 have already confirmed only domestic spectators will be able to attend the Games.

Christophe Dubi, IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, said organisers are planning for the presence of spectators but capacity is still yet to be determined.

Spectators would be separate from Games’ participants, who will enter a "closed loop" system for the duration of the event.

"There is no decision at this point in time," Dubi said.

"We are getting closer.

"The organisers are planning for the presence of spectators, especially the distinction between the in and out of the closed loop.

"Everything is done at the level of the venues, where spectators will be outside and all of the others inside [the closed loop].

"Everything is planned for operation with spectators, including concessions and separation of floors.

"I would expect a decision to be made in the next few weeks.

"From the moment the on button is turned, we will get sales.

"It will be dependent on the COVID situation."

Spectators will be separated from Games participants, who will be part of a closed-loop system ©Getty Images

Juan Antonio Samaranch, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, stressed that the Games needed to operate safely amid the pandemic.

He said the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee would adapt to the COVID-19 situation at the time when determining spectator attendance.

The IOC confirmed no special measures have been introduced in response to Omicron, the new strain of COVID-19.

Several countries have strengthened COVID-19 restrictions amid uncertainty over how transmissible the strain is and the effectiveness of vaccines against the variant.

Beijing 2022 released the first edition of its playbooks last month, which outline rules all Olympic participants must adhere to during the Games.

All those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not need to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival in China and can instead enter the closed-loop management system.

Those inside the closed-loop management system will be tested daily for COVID-19 and may only visit approved locations using approved means of transport.

Dubi said the IOC and Beijing 2022 will remain flexible and would make "science-based" decisions if required.

He highlighted a similar scenario prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics when concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 led to specific measures being placed on 15 countries prior to their arrival for the Games.

Some spectators were able to watch the Luge World Cup in Yanqing which doubled as a Beijing 2022 test event ©Getty Images

Dubi expressed confidence in the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee as it enters the final weeks of preparations for the Games.

"We want to make sure that the teams are ready to face any situation," Dubi said.

"This is what we call the operational readiness phase and, on the Beijing side, they have started this exercise for quite a while now.

"It's integrated with us at the IOC and a number of our stakeholders.

"So we're making sure that the teams on their side and ours are trained for anything that could happen between now and the Games, and at the Games.

"So far, same results.

"Beijing 2022 are really prepared, they are very thorough and have thought about a number of scenarios.

"So this all bodes well for what you call the final stage of operations and delivery."

The Winter Olympics are due to take place from February 4 to 20, with the Paralympic Games scheduled to follow from March 4 until 13.