NHLPA due to decide if players can compete at Beijing 2022

A decision on whether National Hockey League (NHL) players can compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games has been left for the athletes to decide following the conclusion of the organisation's Board of Governors December meetings.

When the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement was made, a promise was made by the league to the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) to agree on a deal with the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation.

An agreement was found but concerns over COVID-19 and a "whole host of issues" raised further fears about going to Beijing in February.

There has not been a finalised announcement yet on what would happen if a player tests positive for COVID-19 in China.

The organisers are expected to reveal details about how long a potential quarantine would be and if the person would be able to leave the country.

"Ultimately, this is going to have to be a players’ decision, unless we jointly agree with the [union] to the contrary," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, as reported by NBC Sports.

"And so that’s why, for all the reasons [provided], I am concerned.

"And probably more."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the decision on whether NHL players will compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games is down to the NHLPA ©Getty Images

It has been reported that positive tests could lead to a three-week quarantine period in China and the inability to return home.

This would affect not only national teams but also NHL teams upon the conclusion of the Olympics.

"I actually find it difficult to believe that a player would want to go understanding he was risking being in China for an extra three weeks," Bettman said.

Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has already announced his withdrawal from the Games as a result of mental health concerns.

"I don’t think this is going to be the ideal Olympic experience in terms of the lockdowns in the Olympic Village and everything else that’s going on," Bettman said.

"But again, we made a promise to the players and I’m going, to the best of our ability, to adhere to it - understanding that there may be promises and consequences that nobody’s going to like, but we made a promise."

The ice hockey competitions at Beijing 2022 are set to run from February 4 to 20 at the Beijing National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Arena.