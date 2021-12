Brazilian official Andrew Parsons has been re-elected as President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for a second consecutive four-year term.

The decision came at the 20th IPC General Assembly which is currently being held online.

Parsons, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stood unopposed and received 98 per cent of the votes.

The Brazilian succeeded Briton Sir Philip Craven as IPC President in 2017 and will serve another four-year term through to 2025.

Parsons has had a long career in sports administration, serving as chairperson of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee from 2009 to 2017 and being part of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"I would like to thank the IPC membership for your support, it is an absolute honour to re-elected as President of the International Paralympic Committee,” said Parsons.

"I started as an intern in the Brazilian Paralympic Committee 24 years ago so to be re-elected after, what I think was a successful first four years, is fantastic, I am so over the moon.

"It’s a very interesting and new Board; we have more women than ever before and, with the Chair of the Athletes’ Council, we have eight former Para athletes or Paralympians.

"This will help us a lot over the next four years.

Duane Kale was re-elected as International Paralympic Committee vice-president ©Getty Images

"We are saying goodbye to some Board members who were trying for re-election and I would like to thank them all for the last four years.

"We have achieved so much together, and it was an honour serving this organisation, and the athletes with you.

"Our purpose is clearer than ever before, it’s about the athletes and the membership, the Paralympic Games and it’s about human rights.

"The newly elected Board will help us with this implementation."

In addition to Parsons’ re-appointment, New Zealander Duane Kale was also re-elected for a second four-year term as IPC vice-president.

Also standing unopposed, the four-time Paralympic swimming champion received 154 yes votes from the 159 valid votes.

"I want to thank the membership for their endorsement of my second consecutive term as Vice President of the IPC and the opportunity to serve alongside President Andrew Parsons.

"Despite the challenges faced, we have made significant advancements in the delivery of our strategic plan and with our Purpose.

"There is no doubt with the momentum we have, that the next four-year cycle will continue to deliver for our athletes, members and the Paralympic Movement.

"It is an honour to serve this incredible organisation."