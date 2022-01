IOC warns Beijing 2022 participants not to "let their guard down" amid Omicron spread

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has outlined additional measures those attending the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing should adhere to before they travel to the Chinese capital to mitigate the risk posed by COVID-19.

In a guidance document designed to compliment the playbooks, the IOC has told everyone who is heading to the Chinese capital for the Games to "avoid all crowded places" - such as bars and restaurants - five days prior to travelling.

Physical interactions with others should be "kept to a minimum" before participants enter the closed-loop system that will be in place at the event, the IOC added.

Attendees at the Games, set to open on February 4, will be tested daily and will have to provide two negative Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests before they travel.

The IOC has warned participants to "absolutely not let your guard down" even after having two negative tests confirmed.

All those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not need to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival in China.

Those inside the closed-loop may only visit approved locations using approved means of transport.

Unvaccinated athletes, Games officials and other stakeholders must quarantine for three weeks when they arrive in the country.

Athletes and Games participants defined as having an "essential role" will be able to continue their roles even if they are deemed a close contact to a person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The additional guidance document is designed to complement the Beijing 2022 playbooks ©IOC

For close contacts, a "special regime" is in place, including testing twice a day and particular arrangements for travel and dining.

It follows issues with close contacts at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

"During the pre-Games loop in particular, if possible, consider having members of your delegation self-isolate for three days if they are considered as close contact," the IOC said in its latest document.

"This is something the IOC and International Paralympic Committee have decided to do."

All of the Beijing 2022 workforce entering the closed loop system are set to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination at least 14 days before starting their role, provided they are eligible.

Athletes, officials and journalists attending Beijing 2022 are not required to have a booster to be admitted to the closed loop.

The World Health Organization (WHO) claimed last week that it does not foresee any increased risk of transmission of COVID-19 at the Games.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said the organisation was "confident" in the COVID-19 countermeasures being put in place by Beijing 2022 and the IOC.

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have grown in recent weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant, while at least two Chinese cities have entered new lockdowns due to rising coronavirus cases.