Thierry Raphet has been elected as the new French Baseball and Softball Federation (FFBS) President at the organisation’s General Assembly.

Fabien Carrette-Legrand makes way for Raphet, having held the role on an interim basis since the departure of Didier Seminet last September.

Seminet was re-elected as head of the organisation on a four-year term in March, only to leave after becoming the secretary general of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee.

Raphet has been an FFBS Board member since 2013 and served as secretary general for the past eight years.

He also held the role of President of the FFBS Youth Commission in 2013 and 2014.

His term as FFBS President is due to run until 2024 after being elected by members of the organisation’s Management Committee.

Seminet has been appointed as the FFBS Honorary President.





"I thank the clubs for their confidence," said Raphet.

"I salute Fabien Carrette-Legrand for having accepted this post on an interim basis since last September, as well as Didier Seminet, who led the Federation for over 10 years."

"Despite the challenges of the pandemic era, our community has shown resilience.

"We actually brought our activities back to the pre-COVID levels and set a new record of registered players.

"It was the consequence of a great collective effort, and it makes me confident an exciting future is ahead of us."