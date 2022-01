Canada’s Para Nordic skiing team is set to skip upcoming international competitions in a bid to reduce the chances of catching COVID-19 prior to the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Robin McKeever, head coach of the Canadian team, said he was unhappy to stay on home snow but insisted it was important for them to be "extra cautious" as they make their final preparations for the Games, scheduled to open in less than two months' time.

The decision rules them out of this month’s World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer in Norway as well as the World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup event due to be held in Östersund in Sweden from January 27 to February 1.

"If we have any positive tests within the last sort of two to three weeks leading into the Games then we can't go," said McKeever told RMOToday.

"So we just have to be extra cautious and for our team, it's just safer staying at home.

"I'm not happy about it by any means because racers and coaches and athletes are wanting to push and just keep the gas on, but it's not so easy in this day and age of the pandemic."

Antoine Cyr et Laura Leclair, du Québec, ont remporté les premières épreuves en sprint pas de patin chez les hommes et les femmes respectivement. pic.twitter.com/uuY4bk6dn6 — Nordiq Canada (@NordiqCanada) January 7, 2022

Canada has been experiencing a big wave of COVID-19 infections because of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Olympic trials are currently taking place in Canmore, and McKeever is looking forward to events in Canada.

"It's obviously not the same thing as racing and you don't have your same measuring stick as you would normally have going into a Games, so it's about being confident in setting up the best program you can do and believing yourselves," added McKeever.

Christina Picton, who is set to represent Canada in Para Nordic skiing at Beijing 2022, told RMOToday that he understood the decision not to travel overseas.

"When the target is Beijing and just the risk involved with training and travelling overseas and the risks of being exposed to COVID and what that could mean leading into Beijing I think that we made the right call for our team and our program at least," said Picton.

Beijing is scheduled to stage the Winter Paralympics from March 4 to 13.