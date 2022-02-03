The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has confirmed aerial skier Laura Peel and figure skater Brendan Kerry as their flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Kerry is set to compete in his third Games and is the first Australian flagbearer from figure skating.

Peel is also appearing at her third Olympics and is the second aerialist to lead the team out, following Alisa Camplin-Warner who carried the flag at Turin 2006.

"It's really hard to put into words how it feels to be selected as flagbearer for this incredible team," said Peel.

"It's such an honour and I’m truly grateful and so humbled to be able to lead the team into Opening Ceremony.

"Honestly, it feels like a dream.

"This honour definitely goes to the top of the list.

"Growing up, I dreamed of being an Olympian and it's always so special to pull on the green and gold and being a flagbearer is beyond anything I ever dreamed of.

"This is such an incredible team."

Peel is a two-time world champion in the sport from 2015 and 2021 and is also a six-time World Cup event winner.

Kerry said he was shocked to find out that he was selected to lead the team when told by AOC Chef de Mission Geoffrey Lipshut.

Laura Peel is a two-time world champion in aerials ©Getty Images

"I was absolutely speechless when Geoff told me I was going to be a flagbearer.

"It was the biggest shock and I couldn't wipe the smile off my face, I am honoured.

"I honestly thought he was calling me because there was a big problem.

"Being an Olympian is special.

"For me, being a Winter Olympian is another level in a finite group.

"To be a flagbearer, now cast with that select group of winter athletes before me, is amazing.

"I look at it as reflecting on all the work, all the struggles — I see it as the acknowledgement of my peers and my country."

He finished 29th in the men's singles at Sochi 2014 and 20th at Pyeongchang 2018.