Two of Australia's cycling gold medallists from Gold Coast 2018 have been selected for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, but many others are absent.

Alexandra Manly, a part of the women's 4000 metre team pursuit success, and Matthew Glaetzer, who won golds in the men's keirin and 1000m time trial, were both announced as part of the team that contains 34 cyclists.

But other hugely-successful riders at the Games, including Sam Welsford, Amy Cure and Kaarle McCulloch, won't be heading to England this summer, creating opportunities for new riders.

Like Glaetzer, Rohan Dennis and Daniel McConnell have been picked to compete in their third Commonwealth Games, and both will be desperate for gold after earning silver and bronze medals respectively at Glasgow 2014.

Caleb Ewan, who has won five individual stages in the Tour de France, and Miles Scotson will be appearing at their second Games in the men's road cycling.

Every other male cyclist will be making their Commonwealth Games bow, including Sam Fox in the mountain biking and Kaden Groves and Michael Matthews in road cycling.

Tom Cornish, Leigh Hoffman and Matthew Richardson will be debuting in track sprint, while Josh Duffy, Graeme Frislie, Conor Leahy, James Moriarty and Luke Plapp will be competing in track endurance.

For the women's selection, Sarah Roy and Georgia Baker will be making their second Games appearances after Gold Coast 2018, and Breanna Hargrave will be returning to the team after last representing her nation eight years ago.

In the mountain biking, Zoe Cuthbert will be making her Games debut, as will Grace Brown, Brodie Chapman and Ruby Roseman-Gannon in road cycling.

The track sprint contingent will include Kristina Clonan and 19-year-old Alessia McCaig, while Chloe Moran. Maeve Plouffe and Alyssa Polites will all race in track endurance.

Jessica Gallagher will have another outing in Para track cycling, and Australia will also be represented by Caitlin Ward and pilots Beau Wootton and Luke Zaccaria in different disciplines.

The majority of Australia's cycling team will be Commonwealth Games newcomers ©Commonwealth Games Australia

"I know that they all will be working hard between now and the Games, ready to be bold, brave and brilliant in Birmingham," Australia's Chef de Mission Petria Thomas said.

"I wish them all the best for their preparations and competition, and hope they know we are all behind them."

The team will be looking to better Australia's strong performances on home turf four years ago, when they claimed 14 gold medals and 23 medals overall.

Cycling at the Games will be held across four different venues including track at the Lee Valley VeloPark in East London, which caused some backlash.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.