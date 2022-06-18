The official charities of Birmingham 2022 have set up the Move 22 Challenge ©Birmingham 2022

The official charities of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have teamed up to organise the fundraising Move 22 challenge.

The initiative, organised by Sport Relief, United By 2022 and the Commonwealth Sport Foundation, seeks to inspire people from across the United Kingdom to participate and raise money by moving 22 miles over the 11-day span of the Games.

This can be achieved in a variety of ways, including walking, running, cycling or any other creative form.

Participants could accomplish the target by simply completing it by themselves, or they may look to compete against others in races.

Running is one of the forms of movement the Move 22 Challenge has prompted people to perform ©Getty Images
It is also recommended that those taking part do not need to stick to exercising across 22 miles with the Challenge suggesting people could simply do 22 push ups per day.

The proceeds are set to go towards tackling significant issues such as inequality and mental health.

Birmingham 2022 is scheduled to commence on July 28 and conclude on August 8.