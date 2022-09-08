Australian athletes were recognised with the Australian Sports Medal ©CGA

Australia's athletes and officials from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have become the first Commonwealth team to receive the Australian Sports Medal following another Games at the top of the medal table.

Over 450 team members were nominated by Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) to receive the medal after winning 178 medals - 67 golds, 57 silvers, 54 bronzes - at Birmingham 2022.

Among those to receive the prize were netball gold medallists Gretel Bueta and Liz Watson, women's cricket gold medallists Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen, beach volleyball player Paul Burnett and wheelchair athlete Sam Carter.

Youngest member of the team, diver Charli Petrov, and lawn bowler Cheryl Lindfield, the oldest member of the team, were also in attendance.

This event was hosted by the David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) and Linda Hurley at Government House in Canberra.

In total, 33 members of the team were presented with their medals.

Australian Chef de Mission praised the team that won 178 medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
Australian Chef de Mission Petria Thomas, who was previously a winner of the Australian Sports Medal, said this accolade recognised the achievements of the team.

"The way our diverse team came together with a can-do attitude, not just at the Games, but in the lead-up, fills me with great pride," said Thomas.

"The Australian Sports Medal is a recognition of the way in which the team performed and conducted itself, both on and off the field of play, and I thank the Governor-General for his patronage and support."

State-based ceremonies are to take place across Australia for other team members over the next month.

Australia have finished top of the medal table on 14 occasions at the Commonwealth Games.