Chesterman claims Brisbane 2032 can "inspire young Tasmanians to imagine what is possible"

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President Ian Chesterman has expressed hope that the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games can "inspire young Tasmanians to imagine what is possible" at the launch of the Parliamentary Friends of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements in Tasmania.

The bipartisan Parliamentary friendship group promotes the values of Olympism and Paralympism, and has four objectives, including to promote and encourage the participation of sport for all in Tasmania.

It seeks to instil the practice of sport as a human right that every individual can enjoy without discrimination, provide practical support to indigenous reconciliation through sport, and promote the principles of Olympism and Paralympism in Tasmania through sporting, health and educational programmes in schools, universities and other institutions.

Chesterman was joined by his Paralympics Australia counterpart Jock O’Callaghan, athletes, representatives from sport, business, community and Government in Tasmania and the group's co-chairs Nic Street and Josh Willie at Tasmania's Parliament House.

Street is Tasmania's Minister for Sport and Recreation, with Willie serving as shadow minister.

The AOC President expressed hope that Australia's scheduled staging of the Games for the third time in 2032 can benefit the population of the country's island state to the south of its mainland.

The Parliamentary Friends of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements in Tasmania launched at Tasmania's Parliament House ©AOC

"The Olympic Movement has a unique role in Australian life and has the power to inspire all Tasmanians - from schoolkids watching our local heroes like Eddie Ockenden or Ariarne Titmus perform on the biggest stage and igniting their belief to chase their own dream, to the power of Olympic sport to engage people and improve health, wellbeing and community outcomes right across the state," Chesterman said.

"Olympic and Paralympic sport is a unifying force for good.

"With 45 member sports, that support programmes for every experience and capability level, there truly is an Olympic sport for every Tasmanian.

"Brisbane 2032 will be a home Games for all Australians.

"I’m particularly excited about the opportunity it brings to inspire young Tasmanians to imagine what is possible, how they can be part of what will be an extraordinary event be it as an athlete, support staff or volunteer, and to help maximise the benefits right across the state."

Willie concurred that Brisbane 2032 can benefit Australia as a whole, and also alluded to the country's staging of the Commonwealth Games in the Victoria region in 2026.

Brisbane is set to become the third Australian city to host the Olympic Games in 2032 ©Getty Images

"The formation of the Parliamentary Friends of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements in Tasmania is a significant step to realise our aspirations in sport and to promote diversity and inclusivity," Willie said.

"The Olympic Movement has something for everyone and it can have universal impact.

"The challenge for our state is to build a legacy from Victoria 2026 and Brisbane 2032 to improve the lives of Tasmanians and to inspire a generation."

Street added: "We want more Tasmanians to get active and dream big, no matter where they live, what their age or their circumstances, and we are investing significantly into the State’s Sport and Recreation sector to make this possible."

In July, the AOC marked 10 years to go until Brisbane 2032, launching the "green and gold runway" to the Games.